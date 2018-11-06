Apologizing for cover-up, diocese vows to ID accused priests

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Roman Catholic diocese is apologizing for covering up an Iowa priest's sexual abuse of boys for decades and promising to identify all priests who have faced credible allegations.

The Diocese of Sioux City urged anyone who has ever been abused by one of its priests to report the misconduct. The diocese says it will use all information in its possession to create and publish a list of credibly accused priests, a step it had long resisted.

The diocese issued the apology Tuesday for mishandling the case of the Rev. Jerome Coyle, who admitted in 1986 to having sexually abused 50 boys while serving at Iowa churches.

The diocese says it should have notified parishes and asked victims to come forward at the time. The diocese says it also should have notified the public this summer when Coyle was placed at a retirement home near a school.