news

Yoga studio owner 'shattered and horrified' by shooting

20181105_ap_c05f75caec6241788553cca4561353fb-9049a9e22db64ab5ba583e086db050bc
Police investigators work the scene of a shooting, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The owner of a Florida yoga studio where two women were fatally shot has posted an emotional Facebook message about the tragedy.

Police investigators work the scene of a shooting, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida´s capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Yoga studio owner 'shattered and horrified' by shooting

Brittani Whittington wrote Monday that she's shattered and horrified from what happened Friday during a yoga class.

She also said she normally holds compassion for people who perpetrate crimes, but right now she "hates" Scott Paul Beierle.

Authorities say the 40-year-old posed as a customer during a yoga class, then began shooting. A 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University and a 21-year-old FSU student were killed. Five others were injured. Beierle then killed himself.

Also Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that Beierle was fired as a substitute teacher from Volusia County Schools in May for inappropriately touching a female student.

More Coverage

Published: