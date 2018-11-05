Authorities say man who pointed gun at deputies fatally shot

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say two Tennessee deputies fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Cocke County sheriff's deputies and a Newport police officer responded early Monday to a report of a man walking the road and found him near an intersection, appearing to be agitated and carrying a gun. The statement said officers asked 37-year-old Henry Gregory Stroud to drop the weapon several times.

News outlets cited a statement from Sheriff Armondo Fontes that said Stroud was acting irrationally and asked officers to shoot him before putting the gun on the ground, then immediately picking it back up and pointing it at officers.

Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.