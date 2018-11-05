news

Another voting scrap as Kemp, Abrams make final appeals

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, right, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a rally for Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
by , The Associated Press

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) - The fiercely contested Georgia governor's race entered its final hours amid another controversy over an elections system the Republican nominee controls as secretary of state.

Republican candidate Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are locked in a tight race that could head to a runoff if neither wins a majority Tuesday.

Abrams would be the first black woman elected governor in any U.S. state. Kemp looks to defend his party's control of a state Democrats believe could be a presidential battleground in 2020.

Both candidates have called their matchup a battle for Georgia's soul.

Kemp roiled the race Sunday by alleging without evidence that state Democrats were involved in trying to hack the state's voter database. On Monday, he acknowledged vulnerabilities in the system but insisted voter information is secure.

