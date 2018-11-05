Fox says Hannity won't be a guest at Trump rally

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News Channel says Sean Hannity will not be appearing as a guest at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Missouri, even as the campaign continued Monday to list the Fox host as a "special guest."

Hannity is scheduled to be at the rally and plans to interview Trump before it starts. The top-rated cable news host has been the president's most vocal defender.

But Hannity tweeted Monday that he will not be onstage campaigning with Trump. The president's campaign had announced Sunday that Hannity was to be a guest, along with radio commentator Rush Limbaugh and singer Lee Greenwood.

Hannity was rebuked by Fox in 2010 when the Tea Party advertised he would be appearing at one of its rallies.