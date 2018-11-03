It's Trump vs. Jimmy Buffett as Florida enters campaign push

FILE- In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump, center, talks with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, left, and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, after arriving on Air Force in Fort Myers, Fla. Florida, the site of both a horrific school shooting and a monstrous killer hurricane in the last few months, has become the epicenter of the nation's polarizing political battles. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump and Margaritaville king Jimmy Buffett faced off as the Florida Senate and gubernatorial races hit the final weekend of campaigning.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and the party's gubernatorial candidate, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, appeared Saturday at a free West Palm Beach concert with laidback singer Buffett before more than 1,000 people. Buffett lives in Palm Beach and is an outspoken environmentalist.

Trump will appear Saturday in Pensacola with Gov. Rick Scott, who is challenging Nelson, and former Congressman Ron DeSantis, who is running against Gillum.

Trump campaigned for Scott and DeSantis on Wednesday near Fort Myers as both races appear tight heading into Tuesday's election.

