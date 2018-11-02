Exxon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $6.24 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $76.61 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.45 billion.

Exxon shares have decreased roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2 percent. The stock has decreased almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

