Former President Obama stumps for Florida Democrats

MIAMI (AP) - Former President Barack Obama has told attendees at a campaign event for Florida's Democratic candidates that democracy can't work when words stop having meaning.

Obama encouraged a crowd of about 3,000 to vote for gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and others during Friday's event in Miami.

Obama urged voters not to become bamboozled by misinformation while Republicans allow polluters to poison the environment, give tax cuts to billionaires and take health care away from millions.

During Obama's speech, a protester shouted that Obama should "denounce ANTIFA" - the protesters who square off against neo-Nazis. Obama responded by citing anger among Trump supporters despite their candidate's win and asked, "Why are they so mad?"

That protester and two others were escorted out of the venue.