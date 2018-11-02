Ex-CIA contractor seeks probation for retaining secret info

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A former CIA contractor is hoping to avoid jail time when he is sentenced for unauthorized retention of classified materials.

Lawyers for 54-year-old Reynaldo Regis of Fort Washington, Maryland, are seeking probation at his sentencing hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

After all, his lawyers say, probation is what retired Gen. David Petraeus and former National Security Adviser Sandy Berger were given in their high-profile document retention cases.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of zero to six months in prison.

Regis worked as a government contractor assigned to the CIA between 2006 and 2016. He admitted copying classified information into personal notebooks and conducting unauthorized searches of classified databases.

According to court documents, FBI agents found 60 notebooks containing classified information when they searched his home.