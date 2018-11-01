Democrat making noise in typically Republican SC district

In this July 26, 2018 photo, Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who is running for the 1st Congressional District, speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at Low Tide Brewing in Johns Island, S.C. Cunningham has raised more money than his opponent, and even has a handful of endorsements from Republican mayors and other officials in South Carolinaâ€™s coastal 1st District. (Wade Spees/The Post And Courier via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Democrats trying to flip a U.S. House seat in South Carolina for the first time since 1986 are pouring most of their state efforts into a coastal district where the Republican incumbent lost to an enthusiastic backer of President Donald Trump.

Democrat Joe Cunningham has raised more money than his opponent, and even has a handful of endorsements from Republican mayors and other officials in South Carolina's coastal 1st District.

The attorney and engineer is facing state Rep. Katie Arrington, who survived a serious car crash shortly after defeating U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary.

Arrington beat Sanford by calling him a "Never Trumper." Cunningham is now trying to use Arrington's ardent support of Trump against her in a district that's less conservative than the rest of the state.

