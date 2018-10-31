NLRB: Johns Hopkins tried to deter nurses from unionizing

BALTIMORE (AP) - The National Labor Relations Board has found evidence that Johns Hopkins Hospital tried to impede registered nurses' efforts to form a union.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the NLRB said it will issue a formal complaint if the hospital doesn't agree to settle the complaint brought by National Nurses United.

In June, National Nurses United accused the hospital of barring nurses from coming to work on days off to talk about the unionization effort, and from talking about union issues at work. Nurses said they have been pursuing a union to address safe staffing and working conditions, along with higher pay and benefits.

Johns Hopkins spokesman Kenneth Willis says the hospital disagrees with the NLRB's preliminary decision to move forward.

Other accusations against the hospital remain under investigation.

