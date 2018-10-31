news

Libertarian backs Republican in tight Montana Senate race

In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo Senate candidate Matt Rosendale of Montana makes a speech during a rally in Helena, Mont. Rosendale is in a tight race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.(AP Photo/Matt Volz)
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Libertarian candidate in Montana's U.S. Senate race has thrown his support behind Republican Matt Rosendale in response to an election mailer from an unknown group that appears aimed at undermining Rosendale's support among conservatives.

Rick Breckenridge said Wednesday that he doesn't know the source of the mailer promoting him as a "true conservative" and claiming Rosendale supports using drones to spy on private citizens.

Breckenridge says it's an attempt by so-called dark money groups to influence Montana's election and he's decided that Rosendale is the best candidate to stop such efforts.

Rosendale is in a tight race against two-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

The mailer is reminiscent of tactics used by Democratic-friendly groups in Tester's 2012 race to promote the Libertarian candidate and peel away Republican voters.

