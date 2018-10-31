Opera singer David Daniels denies sexual assault allegation

DETROIT (AP) - An opera singer and University of Michigan professor is denying sexual assault allegations levied against him in a federal lawsuit.

David Daniels released a statement Wednesday saying the accusations "are both false and malicious," and that he and the "individual mentioned" in the complaint never had a physical relationship.

A student recently filed the lawsuit , alleging Daniels groped him, sent him sexual photos and videos, and requested sexual photos and videos of the student in return.

The student also alleges he was served alcohol, given sleep medication and touched sexually.

Daniels is on leave from the university amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. He has also denied that allegation.