Ben & Jerry's unveils Pecan Resist flavor ahead of midterms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's says it's taking a stand against what it calls the Trump administration's regressive policies by rebranding one of its flavors Pecan Resist.

The company and its founders are unveiling the limited batch ice cream flavor Tuesday in Washington ahead of the midterm elections.

The company says Pecan Resist celebrates activists who are resisting oppression, harmful environmental practices and injustice.

As part of the campaign, Ben & Jerry's is giving $25,000 each to four activist entities: Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Women's March and multi-media platform Neta.

The company says "it cannot be silent in the face of policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights."