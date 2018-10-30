GOP holds slight edge with 3 million ballots in Florida cast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - With a week to go before Election Day more than 3 million voters have already cast ballots in the battleground state of Florida.

New statistics released Tuesday by the state Division of Elections show that more than 1.26 million people have voted early. Additionally, more than 1.8 million people have voted by mail.

Nearly 1.29 million GOP voters have cast ballots, compared to nearly 1.23 million Democrats. Nearly 526,000 voters with no party affiliation have also cast ballots.

There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.

Florida voters are choosing whether their new governor should be Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum or former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis. Outgoing Gov. Rick Scott also is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.