'In one day' safety of longtime Jewish enclave shattered

PITTSBURGH (AP) - For generations, Squirrel Hill has been known as one of Pittsburgh's most special enclaves and where the Tree of Life temple stood as a welcoming landmark.

Lifelong Squirrel Hill resident Jules Stein said, "People always felt safe here." Stein who until recently belonged to Tree of Life added, "In one day, that changed."

A gunman opened fire Saturday at the synagogue, killing 11 people. It was the type of violence that seemed impossible to many who called the neighborhood home.

"The community is very resilient and we will rebound," former leader of Tree of Life, Rabbi Alvin Berkun, said. "But it will leave a scar forever."