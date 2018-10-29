news

Red Sox fans celebrate latest title; parade to follow

20181029_ap_3d6a4b79220941878c54a4e24c534437-2632b316409941559113e096b8607e5e
Boston Red Sox fan Kathryn Carpenter, of Avon, Conn., front left, reacts with others while watching a televised Game 5 World Series baseball game in a bar, in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, as the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) - Boston is celebrating another world championship.

Boston Red Sox fan Kathryn Carpenter, of Avon, Conn., front left, reacts with others while watching a televised Game 5 World Series baseball game in a bar, in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, as the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Red Sox fans celebrate latest title; parade to follow

Many jubilant Red Sox fans spilled out into the streets early Monday after watching their team wrap up its fourth World Series title in 15 years with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

No major problems were reported. Police closed off several streets around Fenway Park.

A World Series championship banner was unfurled outside the park just before dawn.

City officials are expected to announce plans Monday for a parade later in the week to honor the Red Sox.

It will be the 11th time since 2002 the city has enjoyed such a celebration for a sports championship.

Published: