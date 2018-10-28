Closing arguments next in ex-trooper's trial in Detroit

Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner testifies, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Bessner whose use of a Taser preceded the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy says he â€œabsolutelyâ€� believed the teen was armed and was â€œshockedâ€� to learn there was no gun. . (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) - Jurors will hear closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Michigan state trooper who shot a 15-year-old Detroit boy with his Taser moments before the teen crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

Mark Bessner and another trooper were pursuing Damon (Da-MAHN') Grimes on a Detroit street in August 2017. Bessner told jurors last week that he believed the teen had a gun, although he admitted that he didn't report that suspicion after the crash. Grimes wasn't armed.

Closing arguments are set for Monday. Bessner is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. He quit the state police job after the incident.

Bessner calls the boy's death a "terrible tragedy." He says he "absolutely" believed Grimes was armed. He says he feared he might be ambushed.