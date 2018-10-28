news

Arizona man talks about 2-day ordeal in abandoned mine shaft

This Oct. 17, 2018 photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows a rescue team gathers to rescue a man who fell into an old abandoned mine shaft near Aguila, Ariz. A hospital spokeswoman said the man who fell into the old abandoned mine shaft is in good condition awaiting surgery for two broken legs. Sheriff's officials say the man fell into the shaft Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, and was found two days later by someone who heard his calls for help. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
PHOENIX (AP) - Amateur prospector John Waddell realizes he's lucky to be alive after surviving a two-day ordeal at the bottom of an old abandoned mine shaft in the Arizona desert.

The 60-year-old Waddell broke his left leg and ankle when he lost control of a rope he was using to lower himself into the 100-foot (30-meter) shaft about 90 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

He had a cellphone but no service and went two days without food or water.

Waddell killed two rattlesnakes in the shaft with a stick before he was finally rescued Oct. 17 when a friend passed by the mine and heard his cries for help.

Waddell spoke to the media for the first time Sunday at a Phoenix hospital, where he's recovering from his injuries.

