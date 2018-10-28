'Halloween' carves up another $32 million to top box office

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from "Halloween." (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - Mike Meyers and Jamie Lee Curtis can't be stopped. "Halloween" has topped the box office for the second straight weekend, carving up $32 million in ticket sales.

The top three films were all unchanged at the North American box office, as Hollywood left "Halloween" to dominate the pre-trick-or-treating weekend. The sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original last week notched the biggest opening ever for a film with a female lead over 55.

Bradley Cooper's lauded "A Star Is Born" remains in second with $14 million in its fourth weekend. The film, starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, has grossed $148 million.

Sony's superhero spinoff "Venom" also stuck in third with $10.8 million in its fourth weekend.

The lone new wide release, the submarine thriller "Hunter Killer," was deep-sixed with $6.7 million.