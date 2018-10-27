Subtropical Storm Oscar forms in Atlantic; no threat to land

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say this hurricane season's 15th named storm is strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean, but it's no threat to land.

Subtropical Storm Oscar formed late Friday over open waters. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday morning that Oscar was centered about 1,040 miles (1,675 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

The storm had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

Subtropical storms have less defined and cooler centers than tropical storms. They can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.

Forecasters expect Oscar to transition to a tropical storm by early next week. In a forecast advisory, they said Oscar could become a hurricane as its track begins to curve toward the North Atlantic.