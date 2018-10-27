Civil war site in Kentucky designated as national monument

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Civil War site in central Kentucky that served as a recruiting ground for black soldiers and a refugee camp for their families has officially been designated as a national monument.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke unveiled the official presidential proclamation during a ceremony at Camp Nelson on Saturday. Zinke said Camp Nelson is the first area to be designated a national monument during Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

Camp Nelson was a Union Army depot during the Civil War. It also acted as a training and recruiting center for black soldiers. Robert P. Gates Sr. said his great-grandfather, Jesse Comasuell Toll, lived at the camp and attended a church. Gates now pastors that church, the Historic First Baptist Church at Camp Nelson.