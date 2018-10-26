Trump campaigning for House candidates in North Carolina

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he heads for a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump is working to keep the House in Republican hands with a rally for two GOP candidates facing close races in North Carolina.

Trump is campaigning in Charlotte in support of Rep. Ted Budd and GOP candidate Mark Harris.

Friday's rally comes hours after a Florida man was arrested in connection with more than a dozen pipe bombs sent to CNN and prominent Democrats who have criticized Trump. The man arrested is a fervent Trump supporter with an extensive police record.

Trump has been working to boost vulnerable Republicans ahead of the Nov. 6 elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

Budd is a first-term congressman facing Democrat Kathy Manning.

Harris upset Rep. Robert Pittenger in a May GOP primary and faces Democrat Dan McCready.