Family files federal suit in Texas shooting that killed teen

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against a San Antonio officer who authorities say killed an 18-year-old man while firing at another person earlier this month.

The suit argues Officer Steve Casanova used excessive force in the killing of Charles Roundtree Jr. earlier this month. The teenager's mother is listed as a plaintiff on this week's lawsuit, which contends the department failed to properly train the officer.

Police responding to assault call at a residence and found at least three people inside leading up to the shooting. Authorities have said a 24-year-old man took a step toward Casanova and reached for a handgun in his waistband, prompting the officer to fire.

The lawsuit states the man did not reach for a gun and the three people inside were unarmed.