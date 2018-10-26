Resilient islanders brace for long recovery after typhoon

Many people in a U.S. Pacific territory ravaged by a deadly super typhoon lost everything, but residents say they are resilient and must focus on the long recovery ahead.

The U.S. government sent supplies to the Northern Marianas after Super Typhoon Yutu struck Thursday as a Category 5 storm.

One woman died while taking shelter in an abandoned building that collapsed.

Residents are familiar with riding out monster storms. Building codes ensure structures can withstand typhoon winds.

Yet many say Yutu was the worst typhoon they have experienced. And even concrete homes crumbled in the fierce winds.

Jan Reyes, who lives on the territory's largest island of Saipan, says she's grateful to be safe with her family - even though she lost everything.