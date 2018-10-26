Bishop's former aide sheds light on alleged clergy abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A former assistant to Buffalo's bishop says she secretly copied and leaked confidential files about the church's handling of alleged clergy sexual misconduct.

Siobhan O'Connor tells CBS' "60 Minutes" she acted out of concern for victims.

She first shared the files anonymously with WKBW in Buffalo.

O'Connor says on "60 Minutes" airing Sunday she left the diocese after seeing documents indicating Malone had allowed accused priests to continue in ministry.

Malone has said he made mistakes handling allegations involving adult victims. He says he never left a priest in ministry who he knew abused a child. He's resisted calls to resign.

WKBW reports that one of the priests said "love you" in a Facebook message to an eighth-grade boy.

The diocese last week acknowledged federal investigators have subpoenaed documents.