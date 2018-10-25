Trial ordered for Robert Durst in slaying of friend in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) - New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the killing of his close friend in Los Angeles 18 years ago.

A judge on Thursday ruled that there's enough evidence to try the 75-year-old multimillionaire for the point-blank shooting of Susan Berman at her home in 2000. Durst had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Durst killed Berman to keep her from telling police what she knew about the presumed death of his wife, who vanished in the 1980s.

Durst has never been charged with a crime related to his wife's disappearance and he's denied killing either woman.

Durst was the subject of HBO's 2015 documentary series "The Jinx."