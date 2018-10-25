Final stretch of campaigns dominated by race

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams, left, speaks as her Republican opponent Secretary of State Brian Kemp looks on during a debate in Atlanta. A federal judge says Georgia election officials must stop rejecting absentee ballots and absentee ballot applications because of a mismatched signature without first giving voters a chance to fix the problem. U.S. District Judge Leigh May on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 ordered the secretary of state's office to instruct county election officials to stop the practice for the November midterm elections. She outlined a procedure to allow voters to resolve alleged signature discrepancies.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)

The final stretch of the midterm campaign is increasingly dominated by debate over one of the most sensitive issues in American culture: race.

Both parties are grappling with race less than two weeks before the midterms. From New York to Florida, dog-whistle politics are showing up in ads and attacks from outside groups and, in some cases, GOP candidates. It's playing out against the backdrop of President Donald Trump, who has tapped into racial anxiety with warnings of rampant violence in urban areas, voter fraud, a caravan of migrants and unknown "Middle Easterners" threatening the U.S. southern border.

Democrats argue the GOP is using racially charged appeals to boost turnout among white voters.