Final stretch of campaigns dominated by race

The final stretch of the midterm campaign is increasingly dominated by debate over one of the most sensitive issues in American culture: race.
Both parties are grappling with race less than two weeks before the midterms. From New York to Florida, dog-whistle politics are showing up in ads and attacks from outside groups and, in some cases, GOP candidates. It's playing out against the backdrop of President Donald Trump, who has tapped into racial anxiety with warnings of rampant violence in urban areas, voter fraud, a caravan of migrants and unknown "Middle Easterners" threatening the U.S. southern border.
Democrats argue the GOP is using racially charged appeals to boost turnout among white voters.