Interstate feature Houdini the goat hit by car, recovering

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A goat who's long roamed a piece of Interstate 65 in Kentucky is recovering after what officials say was a "traffic mishap."

News outlets report the large, white goat with horns was named Houdini for his ability to evade both officials trying to capture him and traffic for years. That streak ended Sunday when the Hardin County Animal Shelter says he suffered a broken front leg, just below the knee.

In a Thursday release, the shelter says he's expected to make a complete recovery in about a month.

Although the goat boasts a Facebook following of more than 35,000 people, his fans will no longer be able to say hello during commutes. The shelter says he'll be moved to "an undisclosed, stress-free location more conducive to his way of life."