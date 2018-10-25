South Carolina governor candidates clash in final debate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - With less than two weeks remaining until the general election, the men vying to be South Carolina's next governor have made their closing arguments to the state's voters.

Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia, met for a debate Thursday at Greenville Technical College in the second of two general election debates.

McMaster and Smith clashed on issues including tax cuts, overall economic opportunity, medical marijuana and tariffs proposed by the Trump administration.

This is the first time that candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are running on the same ticket. The candidates vying for South Carolina's No. 2 office, Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, debate on Oct. 29.