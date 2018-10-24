news

Police videos show scenes at Vegas shooting site, hotels

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, a Las Vegas police officer stands by a blocked off area near the Mandalay Bay casino following a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police will release more records Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police have released more body-worn camera videos showing officers searching a Las Vegas Strip concert venue that became a killing field a year ago and advising evacuated hotel guests that it could be hours before they're allowed to return to their rooms.

Among the 46 video files made public Wednesday, officers are seen waiting for a bomb squad to check a vehicle with wires coming from it in a Luxor casino parking area following the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history. Officers determined the vehicle did not pose a threat.

The footage totaling nearly 20 hours does not shed new light on the gunman's motive for the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting from the Mandalay Bay hotel into an open-air concert.

The attack killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

It was the 25th batch of police reports, documents and videos released since May under a public records lawsuit. A final FBI report is expected by year-end.

