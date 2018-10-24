West Virginia diocese to release names of accused priests

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A Roman Catholic archdiocese in West Virginia says it plans to release the names of all priests accused of child sexual abuse since 1950.

In a news release, Archbishop William Lori of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says none of the individuals who will be listed are in active ministry.

Last month Pope Francis accepted the resignation of West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield and authorized an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed adults.

No timetable was given in terms of when the list would be released. Lori, who is Bransfield's temporary replacement, says the list will include the accused priests' assignments in the diocese. He says "the trust of the people has been badly damaged."

Lori also is the archbishop for the Baltimore archdiocese.