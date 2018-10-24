New York says Exxon misled investors about climate risks

FILE- This April 25, 2017, file photo, shows Exxon service station signs in Nashville, Tenn. New Yorkâ€™s attorney general is suing Exxon Mobil saying the company misled investors about the risks climate change posed to its business. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general says Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change poses to its operations.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Wednesday that Exxon courted investors such as the state's public pension funds with inaccurate information.

New York's lawsuit comes less than three months after the federal Securities and Exchange Commission dropped an investigation into the Texas energy giant along the same lines.

Exxon Mobil did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.