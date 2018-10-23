Update expected on Indiana attorney general groping claims

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Fort Wayne attorney Daniel Sigler, a special prosecutor who helped investigate allegations that Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers, is planning an announcement Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Indianapolis on that investigation. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A special prosecutor who helped investigate allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers is planning an announcement on that investigation.

A confidential legislative memo leaked to the media alleges Hill groped the four women in Indianapolis during a March party that marked the end of the legislative session. Three of the women later went public .

Hill has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislative leaders.

A Marion County judge appointed Fort Wayne attorney Daniel Sigler in July to review the state inspector general's findings in a probe of the allegations against Hill and to determine whether the Republican officeholder should face criminal charges.

Sigler has scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in Indianapolis.