Hot coals blamed for damaging 7 cars in stadium lot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Hot coals left by tailgaters are blamed for fires that damaged seven vehicles at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium parking lot.

It happened Sunday during the game between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

State Trooper Alejandro Goez tells the Star-Ledger of Newark a driver parked in an area where tailgaters had dumped coals from a grill. Another vehicle parked over coals in another lot, and flames spread to five other vehicles.

No one was injured.

Goez says it's not the first time this has happened.

___

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com