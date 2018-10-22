Correction: CBS-Parsons story

In some versions of a headline on a story Oct. 21 and 22 about an interim CBS chairman resigning, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the chairman. It's Parsons, not Parson.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Parsons resigning from CBS board for health reasons

Richard Parsons resigning from CBS Corp. board of directors; Zelnick named new interim chairman

By The Associated Press

CBS Corp. says that Richard Parsons, its interim chairman, has resigned from its board because of illness.

The media company named Strauss Zelnick, another media industry leader, as his replacement.

CBS named Parsons interim chairman in September as it tried to reshape itself following the ouster of its longtime chief Les Moonves.

Parsons said in a statement Sunday that he was already dealing with multiple myeloma when he joined the board, but "unanticipated complications have created additional new challenges" and that his doctors have advised he cut back on his commitments to ensure recovery.

His successor, Zelnick, currently serves as CEO and chairman of interactive entertainment company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the interim chairman is Richard Parsons, not Richard Parson.