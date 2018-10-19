In full campaign mode, Trump calls Dems 'too extreme'

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - President Donald Trump says Democrats are "too extreme and too dangerous" to take control of Congress.

On a three-day swing out West to make his closing arguments for Republican candidates before the midterm elections, Trump sought to hone in on immigration as one of the defining election issues.

Rallying thousands of supporters Friday in an Arizona aircraft hangar for GOP Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally, Trump warned of dire consequences if her opponent, Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, is victorious.

Trump, trying to hold onto Republicans' narrow 51-49 advantage in the Senate, said a vote for Sinema "is dangerous" because it would empower Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.