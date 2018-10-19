Sessions to speak to Chicago Crime Commission; focus unclear

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia in Washington, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, to announce on efforts to reduce transnational crime. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CHICAGO (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to deliver a speech in Chicago one week after the Trump administration asked a judge to reject a draft plan to reform the city's 12,000-officer police force.

There's no official word on what Sessions will focus on Friday when speaking to the Chicago Crime Commission, a private group that advocates for effective crime-fighting laws.

But last week, Sessions sharply criticized the proposal to overhaul the Chicago Police Department under court supervision. The plan was negotiated between Chicago and the state of Illinois.

Sessions said last Friday the plan would deprive officers of flexibility and added that "police are the solution to crime and criminals are the problem." The Justice Department the same day asked the federal judge to withhold his approval of the plan.