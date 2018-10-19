Trump: Saudi arrests in Khashoggi death 'a good first step'

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (AP) - President Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia's announcement that suspects are in custody in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggiis a "good first step" and said he would work with Congress on a U.S. response.

The president spoke to the media Friday at a defense roundtable in Arizona hours after Saudi Arabia claimed that Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor last seen on Oct. 2, was killed in a "fistfight" at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The kingdom also said that 18 suspects were in custody and that intelligence officials had been fired.

Asked by a reporter whether he thought Saudi Arabia's explanation for Khashoggi's death was credible, Trump said, "I do. I do." But he said before he also wants to talk to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.