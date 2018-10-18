Trump praises Montana congressman who body-slammed reporter

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - President Donald Trump is defending Republican congressman Greg Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter who asked him a question last year.

At a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday, Trump said, "Any guy that can do a body slam - he's my kind of guy."

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs says Gianforte "body slammed" him for asking a question in May 2017, the day before Gianforte won a special election for Montana's only U.S. House seat.

Gianforte initially told police that Jacobs instigated the attack but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and said Jacobs did nothing wrong.

Gianforte is being challenged in November's election by former state legislator Kathleen Williams.

Trump called Gianforte a "great guy," a "tough cookie."