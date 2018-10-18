Mississippi governor condemns professor's political tweet

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is condemning a professor's Twitter post that encouraged people to disrupt senators' meals the day Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

University of Mississippi sociology professor James Thomas tweeted Oct. 6 that people should put their fingers in senators' salads and, "They don't deserve your civility."

Bryant, a Republican, tweeted in response Thursday: "This is troubling and disappointing to see from one of our university professors. There is no place in a civilized society, and particularly on a college campus, for urging individuals to harass anyone."

Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said Sunday on Facebook that the faculty member's post "did not reflect the values articulated by the university." Vitter said he supports free speech but condemns "statements that encourage acts of aggression."