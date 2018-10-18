Trump administration sets deadline for immigration ruling

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Trump administration says it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene if a federal appeals court does not rule soon on the administration's decision to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday that it wanted a ruling on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by October 31.

The Justice Department said it would otherwise ask the Supreme Court to take up the case.

DACA has protected some 700,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.

The Trump administration ended DACA in September 2017 and wants the 9th Circuit to overturn a judge's ruling reinstating DACA.