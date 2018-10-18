news

Trump back in Montana to campaign against Democratic senator

President Donald Trump speaks to media on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to speak at a campaign rally in Neptune Aviation Services, Missoula, Mont. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
by , The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - President Donald Trump is in Montana to boost GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against a Democratic incumbent the president says has been a "disaster for Montana."

Trump is holding a rally Thursday evening in Missoula to campaign against Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump blames Tester for the backlash against former White House doctor Adm. Ronny Jackson, whom the president had tapped to serve as Veterans Affairs secretary. Jackson was forced to withdraw after facing ethics allegations and questions about his preparedness for the role.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that since opposing Jackson, Tester "looks to be in big trouble in the Great State of Montana!"

Trump also criticized Tester's opposition to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of decades-old sexual assault. Kavanaugh denied it.

