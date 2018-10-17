NCIS: No foul play in sailor's death in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Navy investigators say a sailor who died from a gunshot wound in military housing last weekend was not a victim of foul play.

The Sun Herald reports that a spokesman for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said he could not discuss the details of the death of 23-year-old Grace Kayla Davis-Marcheschi early Saturday.

But Division Chief Adam M. Stump said in an email that investigators do not suspect anyone else was involved in her death.

Davis-Marcheschi was shot Friday night at off-base housing in Biloxi managed by Keesler Air Force Base. She was originally from Oregon and had been assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion in Gulfport since January.

Battalion public affairs officer Brian Lamar said Davis-Marcheschi had been temporarily assigned to the battalion security office.

