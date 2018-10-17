In Mexico Beach after Michael, some coming home find no home

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Residents of Mexico Beach, Florida, have returned for the first time since Hurricane Michael tore apart their lives, but some found there is no home to come home to.

The powerful storm raked away many houses in this Florida Panhandle community of about 1,200 people that was near ground-zero of the powerful hurricane.

Residents, some in tears, returned home for the first time Wednesday, about a week after the major hurricane slammed ashore not far from their coastal community.

The storm killed at least 16 people in Florida and at least 10 others elsewhere in the South. And many homes in Mexico Beach were reduced to concrete slabs in the sand.