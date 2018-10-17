Cajun Navy replaces S Carolina Boy Scout troop's stolen gear

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina Boy Scout troop discovered its trailer holding thousands of dollars' worth of camping gear was stolen, and the Louisiana Cajun Navy stepped in to help.

WLTX-TV reports an assistant scoutmaster with Gilbert Troop 60, Rocky Sharpe, says it was devastating to learn the trailer was stolen over the weekend. A Facebook video posted Tuesday by the Cajun Navy says "God has put us in a position to rectify this situation."

The video says the Cajun Navy met up with the troop that night to provide camping gear, camping stoves, propane tanks, bug spray, food, drinks and American flags.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter that the trailer was found abandoned Wednesday. It had been repainted and some of the scout troop's gear was still inside.

