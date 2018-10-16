Man sentenced in accidental shooting of 14-year-old cousin

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit man charged in the death of his 14-year-old cousin who was fatally shot in the chest by a handgun the accused had stashed under a mattress has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison.

WDIV-TV reports that 20-year-old Damari E. Mahone of Pontiac learned his punishment Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to charges including involuntary manslaughter.

A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Authorities have said Mahone, who was responsible for the gun, took Yaharre Stennis to a hospital in Pontiac on July 9. Mahone had allegedly stored the gun under the mattress and was telling the boy to move from the bed when it accidentally fired. Investigators also say they found a rifle.

___

Information from: WDIV-TV, http://www.clickondetroit.com