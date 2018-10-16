$3M settlement reached over missing stop sign in fatal crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois county has agreed to a $3 million settlement with the family of a pregnant woman who was killed in a crash at a rural intersection where a stop sign was missing.

The May 2013 crash near the Stephenson County village of German Valley happened when 32-year-old Sarah Kamp drove into the intersection while on her way to a prenatal checkup. The Rockford Register Star reports police said the stop sign had fallen down because of weather damage.

Kamp family attorney Tim Mahoney says negligence caused her death because a motorist had called 911 an hour earlier about the missing stop sign, but the operator took another call and forgot about it.

Stephenson County State's Attorney Carl Larson says he hopes the settlement provides closure for Kamp's family.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com