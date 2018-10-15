Melania spokeswoman calls for boycott of T.I. over video

FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., wearing a jacket that reads â€œI REALLY DONâ€™T CARE, DO U?â€� after visiting a children's center in McAllen, Texas. A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office. WXIA-TV reports the director of communications for Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Saturday asking how the video was acceptable. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., wearing a jacket that reads â€œI REALLY DONâ€™T CARE, DO U?â€� after visiting a children's center in McAllen, Texas. A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office. WXIA-TV reports the director of communications for Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Saturday asking how the video was acceptable. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ATLANTA (AP) - A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office.

WXIA-TV reports that Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Saturday asking how the video was acceptable.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, tweeted Friday "Dear 45, I ain't Kanye" before sharing the video. The woman is wearing a jacket that reads "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" Trump wore a jacket with that wording on her way to visit migrant children in Texas. She said recently in an interview with ABC News that she wore the jacket to troll reporters.

Those tweets follow T.I. posting on Instagram that he was done working with rapper Kanye West, who is a President Donald Trump supporter.

