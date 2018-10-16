Doggy bag: Beagle intercepts roast pig at Atlanta airport

In this Oct. 11, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP Agriculture Detector K-9 named Hardy looks at a roasted pigâ€™s head at Atlantaâ€™s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A passenger traveling from Ecuador was relieved of the leftovers after the beagle alerted to the baggage at the worldâ€™s busiest airport. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

In this Oct. 11, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP Agriculture Detector K-9 named Hardy looks at a roasted pigâ€™s head at Atlantaâ€™s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A passenger traveling from Ecuador was relieved of the leftovers after the beagle alerted to the baggage at the worldâ€™s busiest airport. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) - A passenger traveling from Ecuador was relieved of leftovers when an intrepid beagle found a roasted pig's head in baggage at the world's busiest airport.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Agriculture Detector dog named Hardy alerted to the baggage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Oct. 11. CBP agriculture specialists then discovered a 2-pound (1-kilogram) cooked pig's head, which was seized and destroyed.

The agency says pork and pork products from other continents are not allowed into the United States in an effort to avoid introducing foot and mouth disease, classical swine fever and other animal diseases.

CBP Area Port Director Carey Davis hailed Hardy's work as illustrating "the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States."